Markets
RKT

Rocket Companies Q4 Net Income Surges; Declares Special Dividend Of $1.11/shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) reported that its fourth-quarter net income surged to $2.84 billion from $754.17 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to company for the latest-quarter was $140.05 million or $1.09 per share.

Total revenue for the quarter grew to $4.70 billion from $1.93 billion last year. Adjusted revenue rose to $4.8 billion from $1.8 billion in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share and revenues of $3.92 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company has declared a special dividend of $1.11 per share payable on March 23, 2021 to holders of Class A common stock of record at the close of business on March 9, 2021. The company said it will fund the special dividend from cash distributions of about $2.2 billion.

For the first-quarter, the company expects closed loan volume to be between $98 billion and $103 billion, or an increase of 90% to 99% compared to $51.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More