Rocket Companies, a leading mortgage lender operating under the Rocket and Quicken brands, raised $1.8 billion by offering 100 million shares at $18, below the range of $20 to $22. The company had originally planned to sell 150 million shares. Rocket Companies plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol RKT. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Allen & Company, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citi and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Rocket Companies prices downsized IPO at $18, below the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



