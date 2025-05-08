Rocket Companies Posts Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $212 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $291 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $80 million or $0.04 per share, compared to $84 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.037 billion, compared to $1.384 billion. Adjusted revenues for the quarter were $1.296 billion, up from $1.163 billion last year.

In the second quarter, the company expects adjusted revenue between $1.175 billion to $1.325 billion.

