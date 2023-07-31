News & Insights

Rocket Companies Names Varun Krishna New CEO

July 31, 2023

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) a fintech platform, announced on Monday the appointment of Varun Krishna as its new chief executive officer, effective September 5. He will succeed Bill Emerson who is now the interim chief executive.

Krishna has more than 20 years' experience where he has served in executive roles in companies like Intuit, Inc., and PayPal.

The company also announced that Bob Walters, the current chief operating officer and CEO of Rocket Mortgage will retire on September 5. Krishna will then succeed Walters as Rocket Mortgage CEO and Emerson will become the operative chief of Rocket Companies.

In pre-market activity, shares of Rocket are trading at $11.00 on the New York Stock Exchange.

