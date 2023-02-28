Rocket Companies Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT):

Earnings: -$493 million in Q4 vs. $865 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q4 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$197 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.11 per share Revenue: $481 million in Q4 vs. $2.59 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $700-$850 mln

