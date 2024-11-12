Rocket Companies Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT):

Earnings: -$481 million in Q3 vs. $115 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q3 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $166 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $647 million in Q3 vs. $1.203 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.05-$1.20 bln

