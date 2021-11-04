Rocket Companies Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT):

-Earnings: $75.3 million in Q3 vs. $57.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.54 in Q3 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.48 per share -Revenue: $3.11 billion in Q3 vs. $4.61 billion in the same period last year.

