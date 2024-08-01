Rocket Companies Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT):

Earnings: $178 million in Q2 vs. $139 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $121 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $1.301 billion in Q2 vs. $1.236 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.15-$1.3 Bln

