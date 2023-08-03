Rocket Companies Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT):

Earnings: $139 million in Q2 vs. $60 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$33 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $1.24 billion in Q2 vs. $1.39 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $850 mln to $1.0 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.