Rocket Companies Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT):

Earnings: $291 million in Q1 vs. -$411 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $84 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $1.4 billion in Q1 vs. $666 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.075-$1.225 Bln

