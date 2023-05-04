Rocket Companies Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT):

Earnings: -$411 million in Q1 vs. $1.04 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q1 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rocket Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$111 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.09 per share Revenue: $666 million in Q1 vs. $2.67 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $0.85-$1.00 bln

