Rocket Companies falls -8.4%

Rocket Companies (RKT) is down -8.4%, or -$1.30 to $14.23.
- Rocket Companies price target lowered to $18 from $20 at RBC Capital
- Rocket Companies price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Barclays
- Rocket Companies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Instacart down 6% after earnings
- Rocket Companies down 9% at $14.08 after Q3 results and guidance
