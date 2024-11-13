Rocket Companies falls -12.4%

Rocket Companies (RKT) is down -12.4%, or -$1.93 to $13.61.
- Rocket Companies falls -8.4%
- Rocket Companies price target lowered to $18 from $20 at RBC Capital
- Rocket Companies price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Barclays
- Rocket Companies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Instacart down 6% after earnings
