Rocket Companies Climbs On Wells Fargo's Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from equal weight to overweight. The shares of the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses company have been on a bullish trend for the last couple of weeks. Currently, shares are at $8.65, up 7.52 percent from the previous close of $8.05 on a volume of 2,965,989. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.27 - $19.59 on average volume of 4,390,243.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.