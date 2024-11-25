Rocket Companies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rocket Companies (RKT) with 25,300 calls trading, 8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 9 points to 57.41%. Mar-25 16 calls and 11/29 weekly 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RKT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.