Rocket Companies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rocket Companies (RKT) with 7,462 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 72.39%. Dec-24 16 calls and Nov-24 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on November 12th.
