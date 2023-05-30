Rocket Companies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RKT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.15, changing hands as high as $8.22 per share. Rocket Companies Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RKT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.97 per share, with $11.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.13.
