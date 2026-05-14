Rocket Companies Bets on AI and Redfin to Rewire Mortgage Demand

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT is leaning into technology and distribution to make its earnings mix less dependent on one rate-driven cycle. The strategy is built around a large servicing base, tighter integration across home search and closing, and automation that raises throughput without ballooning fixed costs.



That combination matters in a market where demand can swing quickly with mortgage rate volatility and uneven housing conditions.

Earnings Estimates





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Rocket’s Thesis: A More Balanced, Fee-Rich Model

Rocket is shifting toward a more balanced model that blends origination with a larger, recurring servicing engine and a broader homeownership ecosystem. The goal is to recapture customers at lower customer acquisition costs and add recurring fee income from servicing, title, closing and related offerings.



Management’s operating logic is straightforward. A large servicing portfolio creates high-intent leads that can be pulled back into Rocket’s funnel for both refinance and purchase needs. At the same time, embedding artificial intelligence (AI) across the workflow is designed to lift conversion and expand origination capacity without matching growth in fixed costs.

RKT AI in the Mortgage Funnel: From Leads to Close

Rocket is using AI to reshape day-to-day mortgage operations, from prospecting to underwriting and client workflows. AI prospecting lowered loan officer prospecting time from up to two hours per day to zero, while lifting conversion by double digits as outreach shifts toward engaged, pre-screened clients.



The company also rolled out AI-powered purchase pre-approval letters in February 2026. Management said 40% of those were completed outside traditional business hours. Agentic pre-approvals now represent 10% of all pre-approvals and are driving 33% higher conversion.



In a rate-volatile market, speed and higher conversion can help protect volume even when borrowers hesitate. Management noted that the company has $300 billion of origination capacity with several hundred fewer production team members than in 2024, highlighting how automation can raise throughput without proportional staffing growth.

Rocket’s Redfin Channel: Turning Search Traffic Into Loans

Redfin is positioned as a purchase-demand funnel that starts earlier in the customer journey, at the home-search stage. The idea is to route home search and brokerage traffic into Rocket’s mortgage and title offerings, tightening the loop between browsing, financing and closing.



Management said digital purchase mortgage leads have hit a record and are growing more than three times since the July 2025 acquisition close. That growth expands the top of the funnel for purchase demand, which is especially important when refinancing activity is muted.



Rocket is also widening distribution through its Partner Network, including wholesale via Rocket Pro and enterprise partnerships with brokers, community banks, credit unions and consumer brands. This channel is designed to diversify sourcing beyond direct-to-consumer demand and add more consistent flow across market environments.



The company added nearly 180 new Rocket Pro partners in March and April, representing a $5 billion annual closed-loan volume opportunity. Management highlighted tools such as the Jupiter loan origination system offered at no cost as a way to support adoption and deepen partner engagement.

Rocket’s Compass Alliance and Inventory Access Angle

A concrete example of Rocket’s ecosystem approach is the three-year strategic alliance announced Feb. 26, 2026, with Compass International Holdings. The agreement is aimed at expanding housing inventory access and creating a more streamlined, affordable home-buying and selling experience.



Under the alliance, Redfin becomes a home search partner for Compass, giving Redfin users access to Compass Private Exclusive and Coming Soon listings. Rocket Mortgage becomes Compass’s digital mortgage partner, offering value to home buyers through a preferred pricing bundle that includes offers. The alliance also expands distribution reach through Compass’s approximately 340,000 agents.

RKT Scale Advantage: Servicing, Recapture, and Drop-Through

Rocket’s scale advantage starts with servicing. The combined servicing footprint is approaching 10 million homeowners and roughly $5 billion of recurring annual cash flow, creating a built-in lead source for both refinance and purchase activity. Historically, Rocket’s recapture engine runs about three times industry rates.



Servicing scale also remained central in the latest quarter. Rocket reported a total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance of $2.1 trillion and 9.4 million loans serviced as of March 31, 2026, supporting stable fee-based cash generation and reinforcing recapture opportunity across cycles.



On profitability, management has line of sight to $400 million of expense synergies tied to Mr. Cooper to be realized by the end of 2026, plus an incremental $100 million of revenues linked to higher blended recapture rates. The model also carries an estimated 70% structural drop-through of incremental revenues to EBITDA after fixed costs and AI-driven capacity improvements, supporting operating leverage as volumes scale.

Sales Estimates





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Rocket’s “What Could Break” List for This Strategy

The main friction points are cost and execution. Rocket carries an elevated expense base and heavier interest burden, with integration-related charges adding pressure. Total expenses grew at an 8.8% compound annual rate from 2019 to 2025, with the trend continuing in the first quarter of 2026. Management targets $540 million of total cost synergies across Redfin and Mr. Cooper, and the pace of capture is critical to restoring leverage.



Competitive pricing remains another swing factor. Mortgage competition spans direct-to-consumer lenders, brokers, banks and fintech platforms, and pricing or promotions can compress gain-on-sale margins. In the first quarter of 2026, Rocket’s total gain on sale margin was 2.74%, underscoring how pricing trade-offs can affect profitability even when volume improves.

RKT’s Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Shares of Rocket have lost 15.7% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s decline of 19.7%. In the same time frame, the company’s peers, shares of LendingTree, Inc. TREE and UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC have plunged 25.2% and 36.7%, respectively.

6-Month Price Performance





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At present, LendingTree sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and RKT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). On the other hand, UWM Holdings has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.