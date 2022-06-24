World Markets

Rocket attack targets Dana Gas site in Iraq, sources say

Contributor
Ali Sultan Reuters
Published

A Katyusha rocket targeted employee housing of UAE energy firm Dana Gas in Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq on Friday, landing in the company's Khor Mor gas field, two security sources said.

Adds details, background

SULAYMANIYAH, June 24 (Reuters) - A Katyusha rocket targeted employee housing of UAE energy firm Dana Gas DANA.AD in Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq on Friday, landing in the company's Khor Mor gas field, two security sources said.

Friday's attack was the second on Dana Gas facilities this week.

A Katyusha rocket landed inside Khor Mor on Wednesday but caused no damage, Sulaymaniyah's counter-terrorism service said.

Local television broadcasts on Friday showed a column of rising smoke near the field with sirens sounding. It could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties from the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar attacks in the past.

Dana Gas said on Thursday that normal operations continued at Khor Mor, one of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

(Reporting by Ali Sultan; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Nadine Awadalla and Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular