Rocker Ozzy Osbourne'not physically capable' of upcoming tour

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British rocker Ozzy Osbourne said he was "not physically capable" of going on a European and UK tour this spring, as he was too weak for all the necessary travel involved in live shows.

The 74-year-old has undergone years of treatment after a 2019 fall damaged his spine and exacerbated injuries from a 2003 quad bike accident.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, the former Black Sabbath frontman announced the news, saying it was "probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans".

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," Osbourne said, referring to a treatment involving a mechanical exoskeleton.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required."

Known to fans as "The Prince of Darkness", Osbourne was famed for his flamboyant stage performances. He later reinvented himself in the early 2000s as a reality TV star, being filmed in his home alongside his wife Sharon and two of their children.

Osbourne had been due to take to the stage in May, starting his "No More Tours 2" tour in Helsinki, Finland, and wrapping up in the British city of Birmingham in mid-June, according to dates listed on his website.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Osbourne said.

"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Osbourne, who has previously postponed live shows for health reasons, revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He concluded his Instagram post by thanking his family, band, crew and fans, as well as his "longtime friends", rock band Judas Priest, for their "endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have".

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

