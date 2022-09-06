US Markets
Rockefeller Capital hires former Morgan Stanley executive Eric Heaton

Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Rockefeller Capital Management said on Tuesday Eric Heaton, former president of Morgan Stanley MS.N U.S. banks, had joined the financial services firm as head of strategy.

Heaton will be a member of Rockefeller Management Committee and will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gregory J. Fleming.

He will advise the CEO on strategic growth plans and the expansion of Rockefeller Global Family Office offerings across credit, banking, insurance, annuities and retirement streams.

Heaton was in charge of banking and lending products for wealth management and institutional securities divisions at Morgan Stanley, and oversaw two banks with about $400 billion in assets.

He began his career in 1989 at Merrill Lynch and has also managed an investment banking team at Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE.

