Rock The Future: Carve Out Success In 2024 Mining

Are you curious about the future of metals and mining? You’re not alone. It’s tough to keep up with the industry constantly buzzing with new technologies and groundbreaking innovations.

That’s where the ‘Mining Unearthed: Exploring the Ore of Innovation‘ webinar comes in. Set for 11 a.m. EST on Feb. 15, this event is a must for anyone with a stake in metals and mining.

Whether you’re eyeing investment opportunities, scouting the latest in mining, or simply passionate about the industry’s direction, this virtual event has you covered. Don’t miss out—here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store.

Dennis Higgs: Building Companies, Shaping Industries

Dennis Higgs, the president of Austin Gold Corp. and a seasoned industry veteran with over thirty years of experience founding, financing, and scaling companies to successful takeovers, will share his story of resilience and foresight in the face of industry challenges. As a board member of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU), the U.S.’s leading uranium and vanadium producer, Higgs’s profound influence in the uranium sector is undeniable.

Miles Rideout: Bridging Exploration and Community

Miles Rideout, the VP-Exploration at Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., brings over 34 years of experience, spanning advanced exploration practices and community integration. His insights into sustainable mining practices are invaluable.

He has a history of managing lithium property acquisitions in northern Argentina and pioneering mining operations in South America. Rideout’s contribution to major discoveries, like the Collahuasi and Veladero deposits, highlights his profound impact on the industry.

Taylor McKenna: An Expert At Investment Analysis

Taylor McKenna, a seasoned investment analyst at Kopernik, brings unparalleled expertise in materials and real estate sectors with a keen eye on global trends. Her approach, grounded in comprehensive data scrutiny, positions her as a guiding light for investment strategies in today’s dynamic market environment.

“What really excites us is that miners in our portfolio are trading below liquidation values, assuming current spot prices. However, if prices rise, which we think is likely, investors have incredible optionality to higher prices,” McKenna told Benzinga.

Brett Richards: Charting New Territories in Gold Mining

Catch Brett Richards, CEO of Goldshore Resources (TSXV:GSHR), as he shares his forward-thinking strategies in the ever-evolving gold mining landscape. With over 30 years in the trenches of the mining world, Richards’s journey from mine development to leading Goldshore Resources is nothing short of inspiring. His session promises a deep dive into how innovative practices set new standards in the industry, especially with Goldshore’s projects that are turning heads.

Why Attend?

This virtual event is a chance to learn from the industry’s most influential leaders. Whether you’re an investor seeking to diversify your portfolio or an enthusiast eager to learn about the industry’s economic impact, ‘Mining Unearthed: Exploring the Ore of Innovation’ is your ticket to understanding the opportunities ahead. Register now!

