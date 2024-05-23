News & Insights

Rock Tech Lithium Sets New Shareholder Notification Rules

May 23, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Rock Tech Lithium (TSE:RCK) has released an update.

Rock Tech Lithium has implemented a new Advance Notice By-law, mandating shareholders to provide timely notifications and detailed information for director nominations ahead of annual or special meetings. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and allow shareholders to make well-informed voting decisions. The by-law will take effect immediately but requires shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting on June 27, 2024, to remain in force.

