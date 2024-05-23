Rock Tech Lithium Sets New Shareholder Notification Rules

Rock Tech Lithium (TSE:RCK) has released an update.

Rock Tech Lithium has implemented a new Advance Notice By-law, mandating shareholders to provide timely notifications and detailed information for director nominations ahead of annual or special meetings. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and allow shareholders to make well-informed voting decisions. The by-law will take effect immediately but requires shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting on June 27, 2024, to remain in force.

For further insights into TSE:RCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.