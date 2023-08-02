Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF) Price Target Increased by 16.93% to 4.24

The average one-year price target for Rock Tech Lithium (OTC:RCKTF) has been revised to 4.24 / share. This is an increase of 16.93% from the prior estimate of 3.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.91 to a high of 6.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 184.72% from the latest reported closing price of 1.49 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 8K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

