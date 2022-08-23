Rock Tech Lithium Jumps 14% On Deal With Mercedes-Benz

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) jumped 14% on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz to supply battery material lithium hydroxide.

Rock Tech Lithium and Mercedes-Benz announced that they are about to enter into an agreement which provides for a strategic partnership to produce high-quality lithium hydroxide for the automaker and its battery suppliers.

Under the intended binding agreement, Rock Tech has agreed to deliver up to 10,000 tonnes per year of its planned production to the premium manufacturer and its partners starting in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz wants to become fully electric by the end of the decade. From 2025 onwards the luxury carmaker plans that all newly launched vehicle architectures will be all electric. To help make this a reality, Mercedes-Benz intends to enter a strategic partnership with Rock Tech, lasting for at least five years and an option to prolong.

