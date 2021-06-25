Rock star Growth Puts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) In A Position To Use Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does TG Therapeutics Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 TG Therapeutics had US$31.0m of debt, an increase on US$29.4m, over one year. However, it does have US$523.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$492.8m.

A Look At TG Therapeutics' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:TGTX Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, TG Therapeutics had liabilities of US$92.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$10.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$523.8m and US$771.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$421.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that TG Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, TG Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine TG Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year TG Therapeutics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 497%, to US$907k. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is TG Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that TG Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$234m and booked a US$319m accounting loss. With only US$492.8m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that TG Therapeutics has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example TG Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

