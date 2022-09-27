Rock star Growth Puts Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) In A Position To Use Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Liquidia Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Liquidia had US$19.6m of debt, up from US$10.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$103.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$84.2m. NasdaqCM:LQDA Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

A Look At Liquidia's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Liquidia had liabilities of US$6.84m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$30.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$103.8m and US$3.75m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$70.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Liquidia is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Liquidia has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Liquidia can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Liquidia wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 92%, to US$14m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Liquidia?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Liquidia had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$32m of cash and made a loss of US$44m. Given it only has net cash of US$84.2m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Liquidia may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Liquidia (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

