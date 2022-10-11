Rock star Growth Puts Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) In A Position To Use Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Inpixon's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Inpixon had US$1.91m of debt in June 2022, down from US$4.25m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$65.8m in cash, so it actually has US$63.8m net cash.

A Look At Inpixon's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Inpixon had liabilities of US$14.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.05m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$65.8m and US$9.05m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$59.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Inpixon could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Inpixon boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Inpixon will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Inpixon reported revenue of US$20m, which is a gain of 52%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Inpixon?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Inpixon had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$44m and booked a US$122m accounting loss. With only US$63.8m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Inpixon's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Inpixon has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

