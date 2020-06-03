ROCK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (Symbol: ROCK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.53, changing hands as high as $49.11 per share. Gibraltar Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROCK's low point in its 52 week range is $30.60 per share, with $56.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.83.

