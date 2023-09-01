Rochester Diocese receives insurer's competing $201 mln bankruptcy plan

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - An insurer for the bankrupt Catholic Diocese of Rochester, New York, has proposed a $201.35 million settlement that would resolve about 470 claims that victims of child sex abuse have brought against the 300,000-member diocese.

In a proposal that would compete with the diocese's own bankruptcy plan, Continental Insurance Co. will contribute $75 million to a trust for abuse victims. Continental's plan filed in Rochester, New York, bankruptcy court on Thursday, will add to $55 million already committed by the diocese and another $71.35 million that would come from three other insurers that have reached agreements-in-principle with the diocese.

Continental's proposal would resolve insurance liabilities that were not addressed in the bankruptcy plan previously proposed by the diocese. The diocese said last year that its plan would allow it to emerge from bankruptcy without the need for lengthy negotiations on insurance payments, instead punting that issue to post-bankruptcy litigation between abuse claimants and insurers.

Continental said that its new proposal provides abuse claimants with a "significantly larger sum," while avoiding the costs, risks and delay of further litigation.

Ilan Scharf, an attorney representing the official committee of abuse claimants, said the committee does not support Continental’s plan, which offers "a fraction of what they should be paying." The committee and the diocese intend to jointly propose a new plan soon reflecting the other insurers' settlements, while leaving the door open to post-bankruptcy litigation against Continental, Scharf said Friday.

The diocese did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Continental had previously tried to settle its liability for $63.5 million, but abuse claimants would not support that settlement, according to the insurer's court filings.

The diocese in western New York filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after a New York state law opened the door to new lawsuits based on decades-old sex abuse claims. After the passage of the Child Victims Act, most of the Catholic dioceses in New York filed for bankruptcy, including those in Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Rockville Centre and Ogdensburg.

Competing plans are relatively rare in most bankruptcy cases, due to rules that allow debtors to begin their cases with an "exclusivity" period in which no creditors can propose a restructuring plan.

Bankrupt Catholic dioceses have faced creditor-proposed plans in a few past cases, such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre New York and the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. Rockville Centre remains in bankruptcy, while the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis exited from bankruptcy with a $210 million compromise settlement that was filed after competing plans proposed by the Archdiocese and its creditors.

The case is The Diocese of Rochester, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York, No. 19-20905.

For the Rochester Diocese: Stephen Donato and Camille Hill of Bond, Schoeneck & King

For Continental: Jeff Dove of Barclay Damon;

Mark Plevin and Miranda Turner of Crowell & Moring

For the creditors committee: Ilan D. Scharf and James Stang of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

Groups of private abuse claimants are represented by attorneys including James Marsh of Marsh Law Firm and Jason Amala of PCVA Law

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

