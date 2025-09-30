Roche's Troponin T Test Offers New Level Of Accuracy Critical For Diagnosing Heart Attacks

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) Tuesday announced the primary results from the TSIX Study Program, which evaluated the performance of its new sixth-generation high-sensitivity Troponin T test for diagnosing heart attacks.

Presented at the European Society for Emergency Medicine (EUSEM) 20252 and the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 20251, the study results showed that the Elecsys Troponin T hs Gen 6 test was able to identify acute myocardial infarction (AMI), or heart attack, and identify those not having an AMI, with a high level of precision.

This supports the efficient triage of patients arriving at the emergency department, ensuring healthcare resources can be focused where they are needed most. This data announcement follows the recent CE Mark approval for the test.

As one of the top three reasons for emergency care visits,4 chest pain creates significant anxiety and uncertainty for patients whilst putting pressure on healthcare services. Yet only one in every ten patients who presents with symptoms will actually be experiencing a heart attack.5 With 49% of emergency departments in Europe reporting overcrowding on a frequent basis,6 the ability to quickly and reliably identify those patients who are suffering from AMI, and to rule out those who are not, is crucial in ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.

"Coronary artery disease continues to place an immense strain on global health systems, particularly in emergency care, where cases of chest pain are among the most challenging presentations to evaluate," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. "Our new test enables clinicians to detect even the smallest elevations in troponin levels - a critical biomarker for heart attack - with high confidence. This ensures that in a situation when every second counts, patients receive the life-saving care they need at the earliest opportunity, and emergency services can prioritise resources to deliver care effectively to those in urgent need."

