Roche's tiragolumab receives U.S. breakthrough therapy designation

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Roche's ROG.S novel cancer immunotherapy tiragolumab has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with Roche's Tecentriq in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

The designation had been granted based on results of a phase II CITYSCAPE trial, Roche said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.