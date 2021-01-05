US Markets
Roche's tiragolumab receives U.S. breakthrough therapy designation

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Drugmaker Roche's novel cancer immunotherapy tiragolumab has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with Roche's Tecentriq in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

The designation had been granted based on results of a phase II CITYSCAPE trial, Roche said.

