Roche's Tecentriq Wins FDA Nod for Label Expansion in Bladder Cancer

Roche RHHBY announced that the FDA has approved a label expansion for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs) as adjuvant treatments for adults with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who test positive for circulating tumor DNA molecular residual disease (ctDNA MRD) following cystectomy. Eligible patients will be identified using Natera’s Signatera CDx personalized MRD assay. The approval marks the first FDA-cleared ctDNA MRD-guided treatment strategy in this setting and represents the 11th U.S. indication for the immuno-oncology drug.

The approval introduces a precision-medicine-based treatment approach designed to identify patients at high risk of recurrence after surgery and to guide immunotherapy use accordingly. By incorporating serial ctDNA MRD testing, physicians may be able to intervene earlier in patients likely to benefit from treatment while sparing lower-risk patients from unnecessary therapy and related side effects.

Year to date, Roche shares have lost 0.9% compared with the industry’s 2% decline.



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Rationale Behind the Latest Approval for RHHBY’s Tecentriq

The FDA approval was supported by data from Roche’s global phase III IMvigor011 study, which evaluated adjuvant Tecentriq in adults with MIBC who had ctDNA MRD following cystectomy. ctDNA status was assessed using Natera’s Signatera technology in the United States and China, with the Signatera CDx assay receiving concurrent FDA authorization as a companion diagnostic for Tecentriq. The study’s surveillance phase enrolled 761 patients who underwent serial ctDNA testing for up to one year after surgery, of whom 250 ctDNA-positive patients entered the treatment phase and received either Tecentriq or placebo.

Results from the study showed that Tecentriq reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 36% and lowered the risk of death by 41% in patients with detectable ctDNA MRD. The therapy’s safety profile remained broadly consistent with prior Tecentriq studies. IMvigor011 is considered the first prospective phase III study to demonstrate that a ctDNA-guided adjuvant treatment strategy can significantly improve survival outcomes in muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Per Roche, more than 150,000 people globally are diagnosed with MIBC each year and undergo bladder removal surgery, though nearly half experience disease recurrence afterward. The newly approved approach marks the first ctDNA-guided therapy approval, using MRD testing to identify patients at higher risk of relapse before cancer becomes detectable through conventional imaging.

In RHHBY’s IMvigor011 study, the personalized Signatera ctDNA assay was used to detect residual cancer in the blood following surgery, enabling targeted adjuvant immunotherapy for patients most likely to benefit. The strategy also helped avoid unnecessary post-surgical treatment in patients without detectable MRD.

Roche Holding AG Price and Consensus

Roche Holding AG price-consensus-chart | Roche Holding AG Quote

RHHBY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amarin Corporation AMRN, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have also narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64. AMRN shares have risen 4.3% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 2.4% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents. On the other hand, its 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 11 cents. IMCR shares have lost 19.2% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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