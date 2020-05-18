Roche's Tecentriq wins FDA approval as first-line therapy for some lung cancer forms

May 18 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG's ROG.S Genentech unit said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Tecentriq as a standalone therapy for an advanced form of lung cancer.

Tecentriq has won the agency's approval for use in previously untreated adults with certain types of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, the company said. (https://reut.rs/2ZcrfxH)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.