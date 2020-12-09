Roche's SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Being Used As Part Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Wednesday a partnership with Moderna Inc. to utilise the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test in Moderna's ongoing mRNA-1273 vaccine research trials.

The company noted that its Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S test can quantitatively measure the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in vaccine trial participants. It will help to establish a correlation between vaccine-induced protection and levels of anti-receptor binding domain or RBD antibodies.

Significantly, Moderna's vaccine triggers antibody response specifically to the RBD of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

According to the company, measuring the quantitative levels of anti-RBD SARS-CoV-2 antibodies using Roche's test will help Moderna to gain valuable insights into the correlation between protection from vaccination and antibody levels. This could play a role in assessing if, or when, an individual needs revaccination, or in helping to answer other clinically relevant questions.

Roche recently received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics, said, "Roche values the collaboration with Moderna, which has already included the successful use of our qualitative Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test, targeting the nucleocapsid protein, in an earlier part of the studies. We are pleased to see that our quantitative Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 S test, which targets the spike protein, is now also being used as part of the Moderna vaccine trials, which could ultimately help to end this pandemic."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.