Roche's (RHHBY) sBLA for Xolair Gets FDA Priority Review Tag

Roche Holding AG RHHBY announced that the FDA has accepted the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking a label expansion for Xolair (omalizumab) to address a new indication.

The sBLA is seeking approval for Xolair for reducing allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in adults and pediatric patients aged one year and above with food allergy following an accidental exposure to one or more foods.

With the FDA granting a priority review to the sBLA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The FDA accepted the sBLA based on positive data from the interim analysis of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored pivotal phase III OUtMATCH study, which evaluated Xolair in patients allergic to peanuts and at least two other common foods.

The OUtMATCH study is being conducted by Roche and Novartis NVS.

If approved, Xolair will become the first medicine to be approved for reducing allergic reactions associated with multiple foods following an accidental exposure. However, people who are taking Xolair still need to avoid certain foods that they are allergic to.

We note that Xolair is currently approved for the treatment of moderate to severe persistent allergic asthma, chronic spontaneous urticaria and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in the United States.

In the United States, Roche co-develops and co-promotes Xolair with Novartis and shares a portion of the operating income. NVS does not record any U.S. sales of Xolair. However, outside the United States, Novartis records all sales of Xolair.

Xolair generated sales worth CHF 1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

