Roche's Q3 sales down 3% on currency headwinds, drop in COVID sales

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

October 19, 2023 — 01:38 am EDT

By Ludwig Burger

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Roche'sROG.Sthird-quarter sales slipped 3%, hit by a sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products and as a strong Swiss franc weighed on the value of overseas sales.

Quarterly sales of 14.3 billion Swiss francs ($15.9 billion) were broadly in line or slightly below analyst estimates.

In a statement on Thursday, the Swiss drugs and diagnostics maker also said it continued to expect a decrease in group sales and adjusted earnings per share in the "low single-digit" percentage range in 2023, without the effect of currency swings.

However, it predicted a less pronounced decline in sales of COVID-19 products of about 4.5 billion Swiss francs, affecting coronavirus testing, antibody treatment Ronapreve as well as repurposed arthritis drug Actemra.

It had previously seen a sales drop in 5 billion francs in those products.

