Roche's OCREVUS ZUNOVO Gets FDA Approval To Treat Relapsing And Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Monday that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved OCREVUS ZUNOVO (ocrelizumab & hyaluronidase-ocsq) for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis or RMS and primary progressive multiple sclerosis or PPMS.

Multiple sclerosis or MS is a chronic disease that occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and support around nerve cells in the central nervous system, causing inflammation and consequent damage.

OCREVUS ZUNOVO is the first and only twice-a-year, healthcare professional or HCP-administered approximately 10-minute subcutaneous injection approved for both these forms of MS.

The FDA approval is based on pivotal data from the Phase III OCARINA II trial, which showed no clinically significant difference in the levels of OCREVUS in the blood when administered subcutaneously, and a safety and efficacy profile consistent to the IV formulation in people with RMS and PPMS.

In the Phase III OCARINA II trial, the safety profile of OCREVUS ZUNOVO was consistent with the well-established safety profile of OCREVUS IV, with the exception of injection reactions.

In the trial, the most common adverse events with OCREVUS ZUNOVO were injection reactions, more frequently reported with the first injection.

Levi Garraway, Roche's chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said, "OCREVUS ZUNOVO gives patients and providers another option for receiving OCREVUS, building on a decade of robust safety and efficacy data for OCREVUS in multiple sclerosis. This approval may offer greater flexibility for healthcare providers and people living with multiple sclerosis, based on their individual treatment needs."

OCREVUS and OCREVUS ZUNOVO are the only therapies approved for both RMS and PPMS.

