Roche's New Oncology Drugs To Add $5 Billion In Sales By 2021?

Roche Holding (NASDAQ:RHHBY) can add $5 billion in new oncology drugs revenue between 2018-2021. Roche will soon face biosimilar competition for its older oncology drugs ~ Avastin, Herceptin, and Rituxan. In fact, we calculate $3 billion in expected lost sales from patent losses of these drugs. However, Roche will likely be able to more than offset these declines over the next three years, primarily with its relatively newer drugs ~ Perjeta, Kadcyla, Tecentriq, and Alecensa. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ How Can Roche’s New Drugs Add $5 Billion In Oncology Sales By 2021? ~ for more details.

Roche’s New Drugs Can Add $5 Billion In Sales By 2021, Primarily From Tecentriq, Perjeta, Kadcyla, And Alecensa.

Tecentriq Is Used For The Treatment of Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma, Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer, In Combination Treatment of Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. It’s Lagging Well Behind The Leaders Like Merck’s Keytruda And Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo In Lung Cancer Drugs Market.

Perjeta And Kadcyla Are Used For The Treatment of HER2 Positive Breast Cancer. Another Key Drug In This Market Is Roche’s Herceptin. Smaller Drugs Include Novartis’ Tykerb And Puma Biotechnology’s Nerlynx.

Alecensa Is Used For The Treatment of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK)-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. It Competes With Pfizer’s Xalkori. Other Smaller Drugs Include Takeda’s Alunbrig And Novartis’ Zykadia.

