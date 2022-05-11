Roche's late stage trial of two lung cancer drugs fails

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - A Roche ROG.S study into using a combination of tiragolumab and tecentriq to treat a form of lung cancer has failed in a late stage trial, the Swiss pharmaceuticals maker said on Wednesday.

Interim results from the phase III Skyscraper-01 study did not meet the target of progression-free survival in patients with high metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, it said.

The other primary endpoint of overall survival was found to be "immature" or incomplete, Roche said, adding the study will continue.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Tom Hogue)

