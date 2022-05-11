ROG

Roche's late stage trial of two lung cancer drugs fails

A Roche study into using a combination of tiragolumab and tecentriq to treat a form of lung cancer has failed in a late stage trial, the Swiss pharmaceuticals maker said on Wednesday.

Interim results from the phase III Skyscraper-01 study did not meet the target of progression-free survival in patients with high metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, it said.

The other primary endpoint of overall survival was found to be "immature" or incomplete, Roche said, adding the study will continue.

