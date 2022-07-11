Roche's Hemlibra Continues To Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Bleed Control In HAVEN 6 Study

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) on Monday reported new data from the late-stage study of Hemlibra, dubbed HAVEN 6, showing continued bleed control in people with moderate or mild haemophilia A.

New data from the primary analysis of the phase III HAVEN 6 study of 72 participants with moderate or mild haemophilia A, without factor VIII inhibitors, showed that 66.7% of participants treated with Hemlibra experienced no bleeds, that required treatment.

The results also show that Hemlibra's safety profile was consistent with findings across various subpopulations of people with haemophilia A, from previous HAVEN and STASEY studies, with no new safety signals observed, the company said.

The data will be presented at the 30th International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Annual Congress, on 11 July in London. The company believes the data will support its planned application to the European Medicines Agency to update the label for Hemlibra to include non-severe haemophilia A patients.

Hemlibra is approved for the treatment of haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors in more than 110 countries and for without factor VIII inhibitors in over 95 countries.

