Roche's Giredestrant Misses Key Goal in First-Line Breast Cancer Study

Roche RHHBY announced results from a late-stage study evaluating its investigational candidate, giredestrant, in combination with palbociclib for patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The phase III persevERA Breast Cancer study is evaluating the combo’s efficacy and safety in 992 patients compared to letrozole plus palbociclib in the first-line setting.

Per the data readout, the late-stage study failed to meet its primary endpoint of achieving a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with the standard regimen of letrozole plus palbociclib in the intent-to-treat population. However, the giredestrant combination showed a numerical improvement in PFS.

Safety findings from the study were broadly consistent with expectations. The adverse events observed with the giredestrant and palbociclib combination were manageable and aligned with the known safety profiles of the individual therapies.

Despite the missed primary endpoint, management expressed confidence in the long-term potential of giredestrant across ER-positive breast cancer settings. The company indicated that it continues to see a development path for the candidate, including potential use with CDK4/6 inhibitors in the adjuvant setting, and plans to advance ongoing studies within its broader giredestrant clinical program to identify patient populations that may derive the greatest benefit.

RHHBY’s Breast Cancer Drug Already Under FDA Review

We remind the investors that last month, the FDA accepted Roche’s new drug application (NDA) for giredestrant in combination with everolimus, for the treatment of adult patients with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer following progression on prior endocrine therapy. The regulatory body has set a target action date of Dec. 18, 2026.

Per RHHBY, the regimen could become the first and only oral SERD combination available in the post-CDK4/6 inhibitor setting if approved.

The NDA submission for giredestrant is supported by data from the phase III evERA breast cancer study, which showed that giredestrant combined with everolimus significantly improved PFS compared with standard endocrine therapy plus everolimus in patients with ER-positive breast cancer.

Overall survival data showed a favorable trend with further follow-up ongoing, while the regimen demonstrated a manageable safety profile. The evERA study represented the first positive phase III outcome for giredestrant, alongside encouraging results from the phase III lidERA study in early-stage breast cancer, which Roche plans to submit to global regulators, including the FDA, in the near term. The rationale for the lidERA study was supported by earlier neoadjuvant data, including the phase II coopERA study, which showed giredestrant reduced malignant cell proliferation (Ki67 levels) more effectively than an aromatase inhibitor.

Roche stated that the persevERA study represents the first of two phase III studies evaluating giredestrant in the first-line setting. The second study, pionERA, is assessing giredestrant in combination with a physician’s choice of CDK4/6 inhibitor in patients with endocrine-resistant, ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, with results expected in 2027.

More on RHHBY’s Giredestrant

Giredestrant is an investigational, oral, potent next-generation SERD and full antagonist designed to block estrogen and thereby slow or stop the growth of ER-positive breast cancer cells.

Roche is also evaluating giredestrant in an extensive clinical development program in five company-sponsored phase III studies that span multiple treatment settings and lines of therapy.

The successful development of giredestrant will boost RHHBY’s breast cancer franchise, as ER-positive breast cancer accounts for approximately 70% of cases diagnosed.

