Roche's Gazyva Secures FDA Nod for Label Expansion in Lupus Nephritis

Roche RHHBY announced that the FDA has approved a regulatory filing seeking the label expansion of Gazyva/Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) to treat adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard therapy.

The approval also allows eligible patients to receive subsequent infusions in a shortened 90-minute timeframe after the initial dose. Following four doses in the first year, Gazyva/Gazyvaro can be administered twice yearly, providing an effective and potentially more convenient alternative to traditional targeted therapies for preventing long-term complications, including kidney failure.

Please note that Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro has already been approved in 100 countries for various types of hematological cancers. In the United States, Roche markets the drug in partnership with Biogen.

FDA Clears RHHBY’s Gazyva for Lupus After Phase III Success

The FDA’s decision is supported by positive data from Roche’s phase II NOBILITY and phase III REGENCY studies.

The REGENCY study met its primary endpoint with statistical significance and demonstrated clinically meaningful treatment benefits in active LN patients. Per the data readout, nearly half of the patients treated with the combo regimen of Gazyva/Gazyvaro and standard therapy achieved a complete renal response at 76 weeks compared with those treated with standard therapy alone.

Per Roche, such robust results underscore the drug’s unique mechanism of action for potential long-term preservation of kidney function and delay/prevention of end-stage kidney disease.

The phase III REGENCY study data also demonstrated significant improvements in complement levels, reductions in anti-dsDNA, lower corticosteroid use and decreased proteinuria, all indicating better disease control. The drug was overall well tolerated, demonstrating a safety profile consistent with that observed in prior clinical studies. Additionally, no new safety signals were identified.

LN is a serious condition caused by an autoimmune disease that affects about 1.7 million people globally, mostly women of color in their childbearing years. In this disease, harmful B cells cause persistent inflammation that damages the kidneys. Without treatment, up to one-third of patients may advance to end-stage kidney disease, frequently necessitating dialysis or a kidney transplant, which comes with a high risk of death.

Importantly, Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro enjoys the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation in the United States for the treatment of LN.

A similar regulatory filing is also currently under review in the EU. The advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency recently adopted a positive opinion supporting the approval of Gazyva/Gazyvaro for adults with active LN, with a final decision from the European Commission anticipated soon.

Roche is also currently evaluating Gazyva/Gazyvaro in separate clinical studies to treat children and adolescents with LN, people with membranous nephropathy, childhood-onset idiopathic nephrotic syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus.

