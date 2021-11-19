ROG

Roche's Gavreto wins conditional EU approval in a form of lung cancer

Roche's Gavreto has won conditional European Commission approval for treating adults with a form of non-small cell lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Gavreto, known generically as pralsetinib, is the first and only precision medicine approved in the EU for first-line treatment of people with RET fusion-positive advanced NSCLC. Around 37,500 people are diagnosed with RET fusion-positive NSCLC worldwide each year, it said in a statement.

