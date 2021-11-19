Roche's Gavreto wins conditional EU approval in a form of lung cancer

ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.S Gavreto has won conditional European Commission approval for treating adults with a form of non-small cell lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Gavreto, known generically as pralsetinib, is the first and only precision medicine approved in the EU for first-line treatment of people with RET fusion-positive advanced NSCLC. Around 37,500 people are diagnosed with RET fusion-positive NSCLC worldwide each year, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.