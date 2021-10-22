ROG

Roche's eye implant wins FDA approval

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Roche Holding AG's ROG.S eye implant for a chronic disorder causing blurred vision, most patients of which currently have to receive monthly eye injections.

