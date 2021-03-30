ROG

Roche's Evrysdi wins EU approval for spinal muscular atrophy

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Roche's Evrysdi has won approval from the European Commission as the first and only at-home treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.S Evrysdi has won approval from the European Commission as the first and only at-home treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

It has been approved for treating 5q SMA in patients two months of age and older, with a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 or with one to four SMN2 copies, it said.

The drugmaker said it was working with reimbursement and assessment bodies in European countries to enable broad and rapid access. Rival treatments include Zolgensma from Novartis NOVN.S and Biogen's BIIB.O Spinraza.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG NOVN BIIB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters