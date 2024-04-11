News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Roche's Elecsys PTau217 Blood Test Receives FDA Breakthrough Designation For Alzheimer's Detection

April 11, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that its Elecsys pTau217 assay received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Elecsys pTau217 plasma biomarker test is being developed as part of an ongoing partnership between Roche and Eli Lilly and Company.

Once approved, the test will aid healthcare providers in identifying amyloid pathology, a key feature of Alzheimer's disease, Roche said.

Roche and Lilly believe the test could play an important role in improving access to early and accurate Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Roche noted that pTau217, which is a phosphorylated fragment of the protein tau, is a biomarker that has shown the ability in research settings to distinguish Alzheimer's disease from other neurodegenerative disorders and has shown strong performance relative to other biomarkers.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.