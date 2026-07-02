Roche's Divarasib Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Krascendo 1 Study For Treating Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Roche Holdings AG (RHHBY), a pharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced that the Phase 3 Krascendo 1 trial for the KRAS12C-inhibitor Divasarib vs. sotorasib and adagrasib had met its primary and key secondary endpoints in treating non-small cell lung cancer.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of lung cancer, affecting about 85% of patients. Of these, KRAS G12C mutations are responsible for about 14% of NSCLC cases.

Divarasib is an oral, investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor, designed to selectively bind to the KRAS G12C to inactivate the protein, thus limiting its tumor signaling abilities. The drug was tagged as a Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA in 2022 and was designated an Orphan Drug in 2026.

The Phase 3 Krascendo trial is an open-label, multicentre study assessing divarasib in a head-to-head comparison to existing KRAS G12C inhibitors sotorasib and adagrasib. Conducted on 338 patients of NSCLC, the study has reported a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), with specific values to be released in the future via a medical conference.

RHHBY closed Wednesday at $50.32, down 2.01%.

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