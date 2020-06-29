ROG

Roche's combo therapy for advanced breast cancer gets U.S. FDA approval

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Roche Holding AG's ROG.S combination therapy for a form of advanced breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

The therapy, Phesgo, was approved for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer and comes with a boxed warning flagging risks of potential heart failure, fetal harm and lung toxicity. (https://bit.ly/3idY5VW)

