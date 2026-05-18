Rochefort-Backed ALL.SPACE To Be Acquired By York Space Systems, York Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Rochefort Asset Management, a U.S. national security-focused private credit firm, Monday announced that York Space Systems (YSS), an aerospace and defense company, has agreed to acquire ALL.SPACE, a Rochefort-financed company that provides advanced satellite communications terminals and multi-network connectivity solutions.

The financial details of the transaction, set to close in the third quarter, have not been divulged.

Upon transaction close, ALL.SPACE will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of York.

In pre-market activity, YSS shares were trading at $25.75, up 7.17% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.